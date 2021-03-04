The spacecraft was launched this Wednesday from the SpaceX platform in Boca Chica, Florida, United States, and achieved a ten-kilometer ascent. But, minutes later, the prototype flew back to Earth for a first vertical landing that ended in a massive deflagration.

The company SpaceX has not yet reported what caused the explosion of its rocket prototype, identified as SN10. It was its third suborbital test flight, which was unsuccessful on Wednesday, March 4.

After an ascent of 10,000 meters and a turn to fly horizontally, the spacecraft began to descend and that was when the first flames were seen.

The Starship leaned slightly to one side as an automatic fire suppression system directed a stream of water toward the flames burning at the base of the rocket. This failed to put out the fire and the craft exploded into pieces about eight minutes after landing.

Elon Musk, founder of the company SpaceX, announced on his Twitter account that the SN10 had “landed in one piece”, but what he himself described as an “unforeseen rapid disassembly” finally happened.

During the video transmission of the return to earth of the Starship prototype, everyone assured that it was “a magnificent landing.” But the joy did not last long, when the recording began to show flames in the lower part of the ship, which was smashed.

SpaceX’s video feed via YouTube was cut moments after landing. However, many people shared videos on social media, which they recorded near the landing site, showing the moment when there was an explosion at the base of the rocket and then when it was engulfed in flames.

This is the third time the Starship has attempted to complete a test landing and is the first time the landing has been completed to the point of resting in an upright position.

This is not the first time that a test ship has suffered damage. The SN8 and SN9 prototypes crashed on landing in December and then in early February.

Elon Musk is planning a first orbital flight of the Starship later this year. Musk has also said that he intends to fly with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon in 2023 and progressively move forward until he can bring humans to the natural satellite.

