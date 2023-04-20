It has been known for some time that the company known as SpaceX has been working on making space exploration ships, this in order to have discoveries to share with humanity. This is how an attempt has been made to launch the so-called starshipwhich had an unfavorable outcome minutes after taking off.

This rocket began to rise from the Gulf of Mexico, and intended to circle the earth in approximately 90 minutes, but something went wrong in the process when the spacecraft had to be separated. This led to its explosion in three minutes, considering the mission a failure in some way, but to those in charge it appears that it was not.

Despite the fact that it had its details, the takeoff went as expected, and that is already the first achievement of SpaceX, since it is the first time that they tried something of this type with their technology. The cause of the failure was not mentioned at the time of the separation, but they will be looking for the solution in detail to be able to make a new attempt in the coming months.

The project of Elon Musk It is important despite the bad reputation that this public figure has, since it can take space exploration further and discover elements that perhaps science did not imagine. It is even intended that after some successful test flights, this ship can take crew members to lunar exploration.

For now, they will continue to report any positive steps.

Via: NY Times

editor’s note: These types of experiments are important, beyond the fact that Elon Musk can be despicable with certain behaviors. They are positive steps to investigate more about the universe itself, including discovering if there is intelligent life on any planet.