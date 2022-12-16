SpaceX the aerospace company of Elon Musk successfully completed this Thursday a static fire test of one of the first stage engines Super Heavy.

The test was carried out in the starbase of SpaceX in Boca Chica, Texaswhere Starship engineers test-fired one of 33 Super Heavy Raptor engines, which is the powerhouse for Starship’s launch system.

The images were shared by SpaceX through social networks, and in them you can see in aerial view, how the fire comes out from the base of the launch system of the ship that claims to be the most powerful ever built.

This test seeks to test the Starship Raptor Engines, which power the launch system of Elon Musk’s spacecraft, and are the first of their kind to use full-flow, staged combustion.

Each engine has a dimension of 1.3 meters by 3.1 m. and have the ability to individually generate 230 tf / 500 klbf thrust, according to information released by SpaceX.

It should be remembered that although it is still not clear when SpaceX plans to make its first flight into space with Starship, since the high-altitude flight tests concluded, there has been speculation about when this ship will make its first orbital trip on Earth.

This since this will be the first step to carry out Musk’s plans for Starship to be the first interplanetary ship, which will take humans to the Moon, Mars and beyond.