Billionaire Elon Musk’s airline company continues to make history. It is the third aerospace trip in a year for his company SpaceX and the first in which they reuse a booster rocket. This Saturday, four crew members joined the International Space Station, where they will spend the next 6 months in scientific and maintenance work. For a month, the French astronaut, Thomas Pesquet, will command the mission.

This Saturday, April 24, SpaceX Crew Dragon’s Endeavor capsule docked with the International Space Station 425 kilometers above the Indian Ocean. It did so in the early morning hours, after about 24 hours of autonomous travel, where the pilots did not have to take control at any time.

With the arrival of the four crew members, the station welcomes 11 astronauts until Wednesday, April 28, when the other Dragon mission will end its stage and return to Earth. It is the first time that two Dragon ships have met on the International Space Station.

The Endeavor capsule had been propelled on Friday, April 23 at dawn, from NASA’s Kennedy Center in Florida, by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which had already flown in the previous mission, 5 months ago.

It is the first time in history that a booster rocket has been reused. The company’s strategy is that the propellants do not fall into the sea, but instead return to Earth and can be used again.

This is how the International Space Station announced the arrival of Crew-2:

6 months dedicated to maintenance and scientific experiments

Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, from the European Space Agency, is the first European astronaut to command the International Space Station. He is accompanied by three other astronauts, the American Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur from NASA and the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide from JAXA.

Megan McArthur is the first female astronaut aboard a Crew Dragon and the second person from the same family to travel aboard SpaceX, since she is married to astronaut Bob Behnken, who made the first test flight of Elon’s company. Musk.

It is the first mission in 20 years involving astronauts from three different space agencies.

The Crew-2 team, moments before liftoff for the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, United States, on Friday, April 23, 2021. © AFP / NASA

The team is expected to spend six months aboard the platform for scientific experiments and maintenance before returning to Earth. Seven astronauts await them there, with whom they will live until April 28, the day on which the four members of Crew-1, sent in November, are expected to return to Earth.

“Now that I have the experience, I will have the opportunity and the honor to be the commander of the ISS during the second half of my mission. That mainly means being in a leadership role and passing on that experience that I received during the course of my first mission. “, Pesquet said in an interview with RFI and France 24, before takeoff.

The fruitful collaboration between NASA and SpaceX

This is the third spaceflight in a year for SpaceX, the company of billionaire Elon Musk. Precisely, the tycoon has achieved a fruitful relationship with NASA, in a public-private collaboration that aims to reduce costs, with reuse initiatives, to accelerate missions to the Moon and Mars.

In fact, since 2011, NASA had suspended manned space missions, until 2020 when the collaboration between the agency and SpaceX began. In 2014, NASA signed a $ 2.6 billion contract with SpaceX to carry out six missions to the International Space Station.

Collaboration with SpaceX allows the United States greater independence from Russia, a country that until now supplied the station with Soyuz spacecraft. A fact that coincides with the Russian intention to build its own space station by 2025.

France 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP