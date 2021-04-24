SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule, with crew aboard, docked this Saturday to the International Space Station, according to the images broadcast live by the United States Space Agency (NASA).

The first phase of coupling occurred at thes 5.08 hours (9.08 GMT), 424 kilometers above the southern Indian Ocean.

The first phase of the operation began at 9.08 GMT, 424 kilometers above the Indian Ocean and the second occurred 10 minutes later, when 12 hooks were securely connected between Endeavor and the ISS port.

“Capture full, welcome Crew-2”announced the commander of the ISS, American astronaut Shannon Walker.

“Thank you Shannon, we are happy to be here, we will see you all in a few minutes,” the Endeavor commander responded to his compatriot Shane Kimbrough, the AFP agency reported.

The complete team, after the success of the mission. AFP photo

The Crew-2 mission, which includes Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, took off from platform 39A of the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, before dawn yesterday.

The capsule carries the third crew sent to the ISS by SpaceX, as part of the multi-million dollar contract that NASA signed with Elon Musk’s company.

This is Endeavor’s second trip to the ISS, as the first was with the Demo-2 mission in May 2020, which ended nearly a decade of US dependence on Russia to travel to the ISS after NASA ended. to the space shuttle program.

International Space Station: successful docking. Photo NASA

