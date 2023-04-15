SpaceX plans on Monday to launch the first test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the moon and perhaps beyond.

The launch is scheduled for 07:00 local time (09:00 GMT) from the huge Texas base of the private space company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

If Monday’s attempt is postponed, other launches are scheduled for the same week.

NASA, the American space agency, chose the Starship capsule to transport its astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis III mission, scheduled to take off in late 2025.

The Starship consists of a reusable capsule about 50 meters high that carries equipment and cargo, and the first stage Super Heavy rocket booster, about 70 meters.

SpaceX completed a successful test launch of all 33 Raptor engines on Starship’s first stage in February.

The Super Heavy booster was tethered to the ground during the test launch, also known as a static launch, to prevent it from taking off.

The rocket never flew in its complete configuration, powered by the first stage.

“Perhaps success, but emotion is guaranteed,” Musk tweeted on Friday (14).

NASA will launch astronauts into lunar orbit in November 2024 using its own space rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), which has been in development for over a decade.

The Starship is bigger and more powerful than the SLS, generating 17 million pounds of thrust, more than twice as much as the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.

SpaceX hopes to launch a Starship into orbit and refuel it so it can continue its journey to Mars or beyond. The idea of ​​using a reusable launcher is to reduce the cost of missions.

Each Starship flight could cost “less than $10 million,” Musk said early last year.