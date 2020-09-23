The American company SpaceX intends on September 27 to undertake a new attempt to launch a heavy Falcon 9 launch vehicle with another batch of 60 Starlink mini-satellites, reports Interfax.

It is reported that the launch is supposed to be carried out on September 27 at 10:43 US East Coast time (at 17:43 Moscow time) from the LC-39A launch complex at NASA’s Cape Canaveral cosmodrome in Florida.

According to weather forecasts, weather conditions are 70% favorable for the launch.

Recall that the rocket was supposed to launch on September 17, but the launch was canceled due to bad weather in the Atlantic.

On August 7, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the tenth Starlink satellite constellation successfully launched from Cape Canaveral. 57 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft were launched into orbit.