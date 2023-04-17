The largest rocket of all time must go to space for the first time on Monday. The Starship has no people on board during the test flight. Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX, which developed the rocket, hopes that one day it will take 100 passengers to space at the same time.

The rocket is almost 120 meters high. That is 10 meters higher than the Saturn V, the rocket that took people to the moon and back between 1968 and 1972. The newest rocket is also twice as high as the space shuttles and almost three times as high as the Soyuz rocket that took Dutch astronaut André Kuipers to space.

The Starship can be launched on Monday somewhere between 14:00 and 16:30 Dutch time. This is done from SpaceX’s own space base in the US state of Texas, on the border with Mexico. The lower part is the 70 meter long Super Heavy booster, with the motors that must ensure that the rocket takes off. When that work is done, the launcher will splash into the Gulf of Mexico. The 50-meter Starship capsule, which people will later have to sit in, then flies on. It covers the Atlantic Ocean, southern Africa, the Indian Ocean, Indonesia and the Pacific Ocean. After an hour and a half and almost a complete circle around the earth, he must land in a controlled manner in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. See also Former advisor who testified against Gabriel Monteiro dies in accident

The mega spaceship has been worked on for years. Musk presented the plans in 2017. The craft was then called Big Fucking Rocket, which was later renamed Big Falcon Rocket. At the end of 2018, SpaceX chose the name Starship. The craft will initially remain near Earth, but it is planned to one day go to the moon and Mars.

It is not yet known when the first manned flight with Starship will be performed. The spaceship must fly a tourist tour around the moon and back sometime in the coming years. The seats on board were bought by a Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa. He is going along himself, and wants to take DJ Steve Aoki with him.

The rocket could hold 100 people. ©AFP

