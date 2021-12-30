Billionaire Elon Musk said this week that SpaceX will be able to take humans to Mars in the next 10 years. Musk made the bold prediction during an appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast. Tesla’s founder reiterated his vision that humanity should become a “multiplanet species” and detailed SpaceX’s plans to develop the technology needed for the journey.

“The best case is about five years. Worst-case scenario, 10 years,” Musk said.

+ NASA and SpaceX launch super x-ray telescope to observe universe

He noted that the “vehicle engineering” required for the trip remains a key factor in setting a deadline. “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket ever made, I don’t know, an order of magnitude or something like that,” Musk added. “This is too much. It’s really the next level.”

SpaceX has increased its operations in recent years as part of Musk’s long-term goal of establishing a colony on Mars. Earlier this month, Musk revealed that SpaceX has begun building a launch pad in Florida that can accommodate Starship rockets.

SpaceX began testing prototypes of the 120-meter rocket ahead of a planned orbital launch. During the podcast interview, Musk said his private aviation company is still working to optimize the starship design and reduce the projected cost of a trip to Mars.

“There is a certain cost per ton on the surface of Mars, where we can agree to establish a self-sustaining city and, on top of that, we can’t pay for it,” Musk said.

“At the moment, you couldn’t fly to Mars for $1 trillion. No amount of money could get you to Mars. We need to make this really possible”, he added.

SpaceX performed its first fully civilian space flight in September with a crew of four passengers. Dubbed “Inspiration4,” the mission utilized SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

In addition to its focus on space travel, Musk’s company operates Starlink Internet Services, which aims to provide a high-speed broadband internet system over a network of thousands of satellites.

Starlink was at the center of a recent diplomatic dispute with China. Officials in Beijing warned the US to “act responsibly”, claiming that China’s space station was forced to take evasive measures due to near collisions with the Starlink satellites.

