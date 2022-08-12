Reuters: ESA in talks with SpaceX to replace Russian Soyuz rockets

The head of the European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, announced the search for a replacement for Roscosmos for future launches. He spoke about this in an interview. Reuters.

“We are too dependent on Russia. This is a wake-up call that we hope will make decision makers aware of the need to strengthen our European capacity and independence,” Aschbacher said.

In his opinion, the strategy of cooperation between Europe and Russia in gas supplies and other areas, including the space industry, no longer works. Given the sanctions and retaliatory measures of Roscosmos, ESA is looking for new partners for space launches.

Negotiations with SpaceX

Josef Aschbacher has confirmed that ESA is in talks with Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX. It is assumed that their missiles will be a temporary solution to the problem caused by Western sanctions against Russia. The possibility of cooperation with Japan and India is also being considered.

I would say that there are two and a half options that we are discussing. One of them is SpaceX, obviously. The other is possibly Japan Joseph AschbacherHead of the European Space Agency (ESA)

According to him, cooperation with SpaceX looks the most promising, since Japan is only planning the flight of its new generation rocket. He noted that while all negotiations are at the familiarization stage and any of the decisions will be temporary. At the current stage, the agency is studying the characteristics of launch vehicles, as well as their compatibility with European vehicles. There is also a risk of cargo damage due to new types of vibrations during rocket launch.

“We are studying technical compatibility, but have not yet requested a commercial proposal. We want to make sure that this will be a suitable option before agreeing on something, ”the head of the ESA emphasized.

Since the imposition of sanctions, SpaceX has already received several contracts that Roscosmos was supposed to fulfill. For example, OneWeb, which competes with Elon Musk in the field of satellite Internet, has already ordered at least one Falcon 9 rocket. It has also begun to cooperate with India.

Northrop Grumman has also ordered three Falcon 9 launches to deliver NASA supplies to the International Space Station. They were supposed to be sent on a modernized version of the Antares rocket, but its development has slowed down due to the cessation of supplies of Russian engines. Antares 330 with American engines is expected to debut in two years.

SpaceX did not comment on the news of the talks with ESA.

Retaliatory sanctions

Europe and the United States imposed sanctions against the Russian space industry in February 2022. Immediately after that, Roskosmos responded to the sanctions by limiting the supply of its equipment and curtailing planned launches.

So, in response to the freezing of cooperation between the European Union and Russia, Roskosmos suspended the launches of Russian Soyuz-2 rockets from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana. The state corporation also stopped the planned launch of OneWeb spacecraft, as it did not receive guarantees for the peaceful use of these satellites. Roscosmos clarified that the refusal to launch would not lead to damage to the state corporation, since the creation of Soyuz-2 rockets and Fregat upper stages was paid for.

After that, the former head of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin sent a letter to the heads of the American, European and Canadian space agencies demanding the lifting of sanctions. According to Rogozin, Josef Aschbacher “acted as a postman” and redirected the appeal to the EU member states.

I consider this state of affairs unacceptable. Sanctions from the United States, Canada, the European Union and Japan are aimed at blocking the financial, economic and production activities of our high-tech enterprises Dmitry RogozinFormer head of Roskosmos

In 2022, it was planned to conduct two Soyuz-2 launches from Kourou with four satellites of the Galileo navigation system. In 2023, ESA wanted to conduct two launches of a Russian rocket – with the EarthCARE Earth exploration mission and with the Euclid infrared space telescope. In the same year, France planned to launch the Composante Spatiale Optique 3 (CSO-3) reconnaissance satellite on Soyuz-2.

ESA currently uses Vega light rockets, which are not large enough to launch two Galileo vehicles. At the same time, the Ariane 5 heavy rocket is being decommissioned and its launches are scheduled. To replace the Russian Soyuz-2 and Ariane 5, it is planned to create Ariane 6 in two modifications, but its commissioning will not take place until 2023, and a more accurate schedule will be known only in October.