Space tourists currently orbiting Earth aboard a SpaceX spacecraft spoke with famous actor Tom Cruise, announced the mission on his Twitter account on Friday (17).

“Rook, Nova, Hanks and Leo spoke to Tom Cruise today,” tweeted the official account of the Inspiration4 mission, using the nicknames of the four civilian crew members of the SpaceX spacecraft.

“They shared their experience in space,” adds the tweet. “Maverick, you can be by our side whenever you want.”

Maverick is the name of the elite pilot Tom Cruise played in the movie “Top Gun”.

Last year, Jim Bridenstine – the former NASA administrator under then-President Donald Trump – announced a film project starring Tom Cruise aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

However, so far no details of the project have been released, which should be done in cooperation with SpaceX.

The four Inspiration4 passengers – billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other Americans – took off Wednesday night in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They are currently orbiting Earth beyond the ISS and the mission is scheduled to last three days in total.

