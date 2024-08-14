ArsTechnica: SpaceX to Launch Human-Carrying Ship Over Earth’s Poles for the First Time

For the first time in history, SpaceX will launch a ship with people over the north and south (geographical) poles of the Earth. About this reports ArsTechnica edition.

The Fram2 mission, which will last between three and five days, will see a crew of four tourists, led by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Chun Wang, fly around Earth on the Crew Dragon. The other space travelers include filmmaker and cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen, skier Eric Phillips, and robotics researcher Rabea Rogge.

In September 2021, SpaceX launched its first Crew Dragon spacecraft with an all-civilian crew: billionaire Jared Isaacman, researcher Sian Proctor, physician assistant Haley Arsenoch, and U.S. Air Force veteran Christopher Sembroski.