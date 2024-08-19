Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 15:38

SpaceX, the company owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk, is preparing its next mission, which will take astronauts to walk in space. The trip has just been officially scheduled and is scheduled to take place on August 26.

It’s SpaceX’s first attempt to send astronauts to walk in space — and the first such venture in the private space exploration sector. The mission, called Polaris Dawn, represents the first of three flights purchased by fellow billionaire Jared Isaacman. Isaacman told CNBC that the flight is expected to launch in the early hours of the 26th from Florida.

The crew is made up of four people: Jared Isaacman himself, who will be the commander; Scott Poteet, the pilot; Sarah Gillis, the specialist; and Anna Menon, also a specialist and medical officer. Both are SpaceX employees.

Unlike other missions, there is no set destination for the flight. The mission aims to take astronauts to altitudes not reached by humans in more than 50 years, Isaacman says.

Regarding the spacewalk, the billionaire told CNBC that he and his team will be “surrounded by death.” To avoid any setbacks, all four are undergoing intense training.

The mission will last up to five days. Isaacman and Gillis will walk in space, while Poteet and Menon will stay inside the spacecraft for support. The walk is expected to last about two hours. There are plans to broadcast the moments live, with “many cameras” located inside and outside the capsule.

The flight will mark the first time that there will be a so-called commercial extravehicular activity with special suits designed for this purpose by SpaceX itself. The altitude at that time will be approximately 700 kilometers above Earth.

According to SpaceX, the development of the suit and the execution of the walk will be important steps towards long-duration missions, which will have as their destination the Moon or Mars.

The idea behind Polaris Dawn is ultimately to break records and push the boundaries of private spaceflight. For Isaacman, anything different from what we’ve seen in the last 20 or 30 years gives people pause.