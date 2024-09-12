SpaceX | The first private spacewalk in history was successful

SpaceX|The stays in space were short. During them, the pilots mainly tried to move around in their spacesuits.

12.9. 19:20

Private on Thursday, two pilots of the space company SpaceX managed to go outside the ship on a so-called spacewalk. It was marketed as the first spacewalk by private pilots.

First one pushed out of the ship Jared Isaacman and next Sarah Gillis. Both stayed partly on board and held on to it. Billionaire Isaacman has been on a space flight before and is the financier of the flight.

“At home, we have a lot of work to do, but when you look from here, the Earth really looks like a perfect world,” Isaacman said while looking at the Earth from the void.

The events were described, among other things news agency Reuters.

In short spacewalkers while in space mainly tested the movement of their limbs In SpaceX spacesuits. The two were at the ship’s doorway for a total of twenty minutes.

The spacewalk with all the preparations took a couple of hours. It was done at an altitude of more than 700 kilometers in the Earth’s orbit.

Polaris Dawn – program’s flight started on Tuesday. The departure was from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. The ship was taken into space by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

At its tip was the space pilot capsule Crew Dragon, with four American pilots on board. The flight is scheduled to last five days in total.