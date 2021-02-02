SpaceX plans to launch its first space tourism mission for the fourth quarter of 2021, announced (in English) the American aerospace company, Monday February 1. The mission, named Inspiration4, will be carried out using SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket, launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will have on board Jared Isaacman, founder and boss of the company Shift4 Payments, the group’s first space tourist.

Jared Isaacman will donate the three seats alongside him aboard the Dragon capsule, at “individuals from the general public, whose identity will be announced in the coming weeks”, specifies the press release. A website has been created, at Inspiration4.com, so people can apply for one of these places. Two categories of seats are possible: the seat of the “generosity” can be obtained with a donation to the St Jude Foundation, which works on childhood illnesses, while the headquarters of the “prosperity” can be obtained by sharing his entrepreneurial story.

“While a historic journey awaits us in space, I hope this mission reinforces how far inspiration can take us and the extraordinary achievements it leads to here on Earth.” – Jared Isaacman, Inspiration4 Commander pic.twitter.com/y41tsFJzNu – Inspiration4 (@ inspiration4x) February 1, 2021

The competition is open to residents of the United States over 18 years of age. The four individuals, with Jared Isaacman, “will receive commercial astronaut training donated by SpaceX”. According to the company, the mission will last several days, and space tourists will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes. On return, the capsule will enter the atmosphere for a water landing off the coast of Florida.

In November 2020, four astronauts were successfully put into orbit by SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, before joining the International Space Station. The Dragon capsule had become a week earlier the first spacecraft to be certified by NASA from the space shuttle, forty years earlier.

In addition to its first space tourism mission, SpaceX has planned two other manned launches for NASA in 2021, including one in the spring with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on board. Founded by Earth’s Richest Man Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX has now edged out rival Boeing, whose space program has found itself in trouble after tests of its unmanned Starliner capsule failed. last year.