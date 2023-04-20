United States

The unmanned Starship spacecraft was launched by SpaceX, the space company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Then, the explosion, after about four minutes, occurred before the spacecraft separated from the Super Heavy rocket. Three days ago, the launch was postponed due to a technical problem. It was a first test launch to verify the capacity of the launch system, which includes the most powerful rocket ever built in the history of space exploration. Starship will be used for the first moon landing of the Artemis program and is also the vehicle indicated by NASA to bring the first humans to Mars.



