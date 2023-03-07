SpaceX space race
SpaceX launched its sixth full crew of astronauts to the International Space Station early Thursday morning, March 2), continuing an unprecedented pace with its Falcon 9 rocket launches, and looking forward to Starship’s first orbital launch attempt. from the next generation. The “Crew-6” astronauts, as part of a team consisting of two Americans, a Russian, and Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, took off from the Kennedy Space Center at 1:45 am, in order for their spacecraft, “Dragon” to dock at the space station early in the month. On Thursday (March 2).
Since May 2020, when it sent two NASA astronauts on a test flight to the station, SpaceX has carried out a series of human spaceflight missions that have included professionally trained astronauts representing their governments as well as a number of private citizens. In 2014, when NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to design and build spacecraft to carry NASA astronauts into orbit, most in the field of aviation believed that Boeing would go first. But things did not turn out that way. SpaceX continued to provide a good service ferrying crews and cargo to the station, but Boeing found it difficult to get off the ground.
Boeing hopes to eventually launch its first crew on a test flight to the station as early as next April. This gives NASA two service providers, and a backup in case the company falters, a matter whose necessity was revealed recently by the leak in the two Russian spacecraft.
The launch of Crew-6, which includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, comes just two days after the arrival of the replacement Russian spacecraft to the station.
Boeing is still striving to launch its first human spaceflight mission with its Starliner spacecraft, but SpaceX is pushing ahead, launching several crews into orbit and continuing its unparalleled pace, including 61 orbital launches last year, mostly for its constellation. From the Starlink satellites of the Internet. The company says it aims for this year to launch up to 100 flights. Benji Reed, senior director of human spaceflight programs at SpaceX, sees the priority as crew flight and safety.
And also fulfill our obligations to ensure crew rotation on the space station. This will always take precedence over any other flights. The company is now preparing to launch Starship, its massive, fully reusable two-stage rocket that will become the most powerful rocket ever. The launch of Starship, which is still awaiting approval by the Federal Aviation Administration, could happen this month from the company’s facility in south Texas on the Gulf of Mexico. And NASA will be watching to see how the craft is doing. The space agency is investing $2.9 billion in the vehicle and intends to use it to ferry astronauts to and from the lunar surface as part of its Artemis program.
