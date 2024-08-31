AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/30/2024 – 21:56

The US civil aviation regulatory agency reauthorized, this Friday (30), the takeoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets, the most used by the company, although the investigation that led to the suspension continues.

Before dawn on Wednesday, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites lifted off without incident from the US state of Florida. After dropping off its payload, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth’s surface to land on a platform at sea.

A video of the maneuver shows that it caught fire when it landed on the platform and then fell on its side. “It tipped over,” the company, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, confirmed to X.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decided on the same day to suspend flights, reauthorizing them today, although the investigation into the incident continues.

In July, there was another suspension, lasting almost two weeks, due to a fuel leak in the rocket’s second stage.

The setbacks affected the launch of the indefinitely postponed Polaris Dawn mission, which aims to be the first private spacewalk by an all-civilian crew.