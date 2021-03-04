A prototype from SpaceX, company owned by millionaire Elon Musk, exploded minutes after it performed an altitude test and landed safely. Starship’s SN10, which aims to reach the Moon and Mars, reached 10 kilometers in height after taking off from Boca Chica, Texas (United States). “The SN10 spacecraft landed in one piece!” Musk tweeted about an hour after the explosion. “The SpaceX team is doing a great job! One day, the true measure of success will be that Starship flights are commonplace, ”he said in a second tweet.

The company has not yet reported the reason why it exploded minutes after returning to the surface. SpaceX had already tried it last December with the SN8 prototype that exploded as soon as it touched the ground. At the beginning of February, the SN9 had the same destiny: to explode just in the landing.

