According to Project Pluto, a specialized site for tracking near-Earth objects, the second stage of a rocket falcon9, launched by SpaceX in 2015, it will hit the Moon in early March this year.

The object is estimated to weigh about 4 tons and its shock would be caused at a speed of 2.6 kilometers per second.

At the beginning of January, Bill Grayowner of the specialized portal, alerted amateur and professional astronomers to keep up with the rocket, since it seems that it is floating adrift.

This means that accurately calculating the impact is difficult, since the rocket does not follow a constant course that can give an exact answer of the point at which it will hit. In addition, experts say that the crash can happen on March 4.

In that sense, experts and fans are waiting for the slight changes in the satellite’s orbit that may occur after the impact. However, negative disturbances are not expected, since the rocket is not considered a danger.

So far, there hasn’t been a official pronouncement by SpaceX regarding this case.

The journey of the Falcon 9

The rocket was launched on February 11, 2015, in order to carry the Earth observation and weather satellite Deep Space Climate Observatory, of the agency NOAA (The National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in Spanish).

This mission became the first interplanetary mission of Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX.

A Falcon 9 model rocket taking off. Photo: Erik S. Lesser. EFE

After fulfilling its initial mission, the second stage of the Falcon 9 has remained in orbit aimlessly in the space.

That is, while the satellite was heading towards a Sun-Earth Lagrange point more than a million kilometers from the planet, the rocket was at a great distance from the Earth’s atmosphere, so it did not have enough fuel to return and ended up becoming a drifting space debris.

It is worth mentioning that currently the companies specialized in launching rockets and satellites into space meet certain requirements to prevent accidents such as collisions and threats from large-scale objects.

One of the recommendations is to have extra gasoline in the upper stage of the rockets, as this would allow a safe return to the Earth’s atmosphere, where it will burn.

Thus, it is a safe procedure that, among other things, allows mitigating and reducing the impact of generating waste in the low earth orbit.

