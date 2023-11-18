admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/18/2023 – 14:41

SpaceX launched this Saturday (18) the Starship rocket, the largest and most powerful ever built, whose two modules successfully separated before exploding, according to Elon Musk’s company.

The Starship module, placed atop the rocket, successfully separated from the Super Heavy booster, but both parts exploded before beginning its scheduled descent, according to SpaceX commentators chronicling the launch.

The rocket, made up of two floors: the Super Heavy propellant and its 33 engines, and the Starship spacecraft, is 120 meters high and took off shortly after 7am local time (10am in Brasília), from the company’s base in Boca Chica, in Texas.

“What we believe at this point is that the second floor automatic flight termination system appears to have been activated very late,” explained a company commentator in a video.

For space sector analyst Laura Seward Forczyk, “it was a fantastic partial success”. This launch “exceeded my expectations”, she told AFP.

This second SpaceX test flight was closely monitored by NASA, which relies on this spacecraft for its return missions to the Moon.

– “An opportunity” –

This Saturday, the director of the American space agency, Bill Nelson, congratulated Musk’s company for the “progress” made in this launch, citing an “opportunity to learn and then return again”.

“Together, NASA and SpaceX will once again take humanity to the Moon, Mars and beyond,” he wrote on the X network (formerly Twitter).

On April 20, Starship blasted off for the first time in its full configuration, but several engines failed and the space company intentionally blew up the rocket four minutes later.

Chunks of concrete were catapulted by the power of the engines and a fire broke out in a nearby regional park. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) opened an investigation before granting authorization on Wednesday for a second launch.

The flight deck was rebuilt in seven months and a water “deluge” system was installed and tested to attenuate sound waves and limit vibrations. However, environmental groups sued the FAA, claiming the agency incorrectly assessed the new rocket’s environmental impact.

– Reusable –

In the first test, the rocket’s two floors did not separate in flight, but this Saturday they did so.

To fix the problem, the separation system was modified, Musk said during a conference in October, adding that testing this system would be “the riskiest part” of the second launch. “I don’t want to get my hopes up,” he warned.

The flight plan was the same as in April: the spacecraft was to make an “almost complete return to Earth” and land in the Pacific off the coast of Hawaii, he added.

But Starship’s development doesn’t appear to be fast enough to meet NASA’s plans.

A modified version of the machine will serve as a lunar lander to take astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972. This mission, called Artemis 3, is officially scheduled for 2025, a date that seems increasingly unrealistic.

Musk wants to turn Starship into “a means of transportation to any destination in the solar system,” including Mars. His goal is to establish an autonomous colony on the red planet, to make humanity a multiplanetary species.

Starship is larger than NASA’s new megarocket, SLS (98 m), and the legendary Saturn V, a rocket from the Apollo lunar program (111 m).

But the real innovation of Starship is that it must be completely reusable.