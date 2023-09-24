The American company SpaceX launched Falcon 9 rockets with 22 Starlink satellites

This is reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, they were successfully launched into orbit. The launch took place on Sunday morning Moscow time. SpaceX broadcast the launch on its account.

Earlier it became known that engineers of the American company AST SpaceMobile were able to organize communication with the space satellite via 5G.

In September, the American company SpaceX broke the record for the number of launches of Falcon 9 rockets. Thus, the Falcon 9 launch on September 3 became the 62nd in 2023 for rockets of this family. Almost 60 percent of these cargoes came from Starlink satellites.