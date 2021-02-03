A SpaceX rocket prototype has exploded upon landing after a test flight, as seen in images issued by the company. The rocket explosion SN9 It is the second suffered by the SpaceX company, the aerospace company of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla. The previous prototype, the SN8, exploded last December. “We had an excellent flight again,” explained a SpaceX spokesperson when commenting on the test flight, broadcast live. “We just have to work a little on the landing,” added the employee.

Space X is the leading private actor in the space race. In addition to the success of its reusable launch and navigation units, Space X intends to develop a new spacecraft that can transport people and merchandise to the Moon and Mars, with the goal of making the first trip in 2024.

Musk did not post any message on his social networks, something unusual. Last Monday night he announced that he would be “off Twitter for a while.”

The SN9, of a height comparable to a 16-story building, it received authorization to take off from Boca Chica, Texas, by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which had previously delayed the authorization after determining that the latest SpaceX launch had violated the terms of your license.

The rocket was launched without mishap at 3.30 p.m. local time (9.30 p.m. in mainland Spain) and progressively switched off its engines as it reached a height of 10 kilometers. He then performed a series of test maneuvers in a horizontal position. When the rocket tried to return to a vertical position to land, the problems began. In the images it is observed that it arrived too fast and at a bad angle.

It landed with a deafening crash and burst into flames six minutes and 26 seconds after takeoff. It produced a gigantic cloud of dust, although the fire did not spread.