The success of the first SMS exchanges opens the doors to phone calls and IoT connections, projecting the Starlink network towards an innovative future.

With the aim of providing advanced services, the Elon Musk-led company, SpaceX, has dedicated itself to solving connection challenges in areas with poor reception. The latest innovations include significant advances in the direct-to-cell sector: introducing a fleet of satellites designed to offer coverage in areas uncovered by the cellular network, SpaceX achieved positive results in the first tests, raising confidence in the future prospects of communications. In the first days of the year, they were launched 21 satellitesof which six are new generation specifically designed for Starlink-to-cellphone connectivity.

This innovative satellite combination interacts with terrestrial towers to ensure more robust cellular connectivity.

Success for SpaceX Dozens of satellites have been put into orbit by SpaceX since the beginning of the year Through the Starlink satellites, it was possible to carry out the first messaging tests between two smartphones connected to the network T-Mobile. See also Nintendo announces Everybody 1-2-Switch! SpaceX has highlighted how the main challenge linked to the connection between phones and orbiters consists in movement differences between the terrestrial towers of cellular networks and the satellites that move rapidly in Earth's orbit. Initial tests, which took place a few days after launch, confirmed the effectiveness of the technology.

Despite the current slow connection, managers express optimism that improvements will be implemented to overcome this obstacle.

Currently, data connection speeds fluctuate between 2 and 4 megabitsstill marking a success in the first data exchanges through LTE smartphones connected to T-Mobile's SpaceX satellite network.