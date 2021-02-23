SpaceX has revealed the name of the second crew member of the Crew Dragon commercial flight. SpaceX announced this in its Twitter-account.

A new member of the space mission is Hailey Arsenox, 29, who suffered bone cancer as a child. In the carriage, she will take a place under the code name “Hope”. At the moment, Arsenoks works as a doctor’s assistant at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, specializing in childhood cancers.

It is noted that the first crew member is the founder of Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman. He is part of a charity fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will pay for three other astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Earlier it was reported that SpaceX plans to send space tourists into orbit before the end of the year as part of the commercial Inspiration4 mission. This flight should be the first in history without professional astronauts on board.