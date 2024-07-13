SpaceX said Friday that the company’s Falcon 9 rockets, which are critical to the U.S. space industry, will be temporarily retired during an investigation into a rare mission failure involving one of the rockets, which failed to place satellites into orbit as planned.

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Thursday evening to put 20 of the group’s Starlink satellites into orbit, which were scheduled to join its constellation that provides internet from space.

The first stage of the rocket worked normally, and after doing its job, it separated as planned and returned to Earth. But the second stage, which continued on its way, experienced a “liquid oxygen leak,” according to a statement from the company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Since the spacecraft was unable to complete one of the planned phases, the satellites were launched into an orbit with a perigee (closest point to Earth) twice as high as planned, at an altitude of 135 kilometers.

SpaceX teams tried to contact the satellites to order them to use their propulsion to increase their altitude, but Earth’s gravity was too strong at that altitude.

The company said, “The satellites will return to the Earth’s atmosphere and disappear completely,” noting that they “do not pose a threat to other satellites in orbit or to public safety.”

The US aviation regulator said it had ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and corrective actions to be taken. The final report must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

She pointed out that “the resumption of flights” is subject to “the Federal Aviation Administration’s decision that any system or procedure related to the incident does not affect public safety.”

Therefore, some tasks planned soon may be delayed.

The Falcon 9 rocket is used for resupply missions to the International Space Station for NASA, and also regularly transports astronauts there.

The next resupply mission is scheduled for early August.

Accidents are rare on this rocket, which is considered extremely reliable. SpaceX recalled that it has successfully launched 364 Falcon rockets.

The Falcon 9 rocket exploded on its launch pad at Cape Canaveral in 2016, while filling tanks for a ground test. The massive explosion caused no injuries but destroyed the launch pad.

The incident occurred 15 months after the first Falcon 9 rocket exploded shortly after liftoff from Florida, while launching a Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a resupply mission.