AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/27/2024 – 21:31

SpaceX is preparing to launch a new and challenging orbital expedition on Wednesday (28), in which an all-civilian crew aims to carry out the first spacewalk of a private mission.

A previous attempt, scheduled for this Tuesday, was postponed for technical reasons.

The Polaris Dawn mission, organized by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, is scheduled to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a launch window that begins at 3:38 a.m. local time on Wednesday (03:38 GMT), with more launch opportunities on Thursday if needed.

“All systems are ready for tomorrow’s launch,” the space company assured on Tuesday, in a post on the social network X.

Weather conditions were 85 percent favorable, according to the U.S. Space Force forecast.

The first attempt was delayed due to a helium leak in a cable connecting the tower to the Falcon 9 rocket used to propel the capsule.

SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, located on the nose of the Falcon 9, is expected to reach a maximum altitude of 1,400 km, the highest distance for a crewed mission in nearly half a century, since the Apollo lunar missions.

Isaacman, who is leading the mission, will guide team members toward their ultimate goal: the first non-governmental spacewalk in history.

The four civilian astronauts will be equipped with new suits developed by SpaceX for extravehicular use, called EVA.

Joining the businessman will be pilot Scott Poteet, a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force Reserve; Sarah Gillis, a space operations engineer at SpaceX; and physician Anna Menon, also a space operations engineer at the company.

“I’ve spent years trying to put myself in the shoes of astronauts in space, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself,” Menon said.

The crew, who trained for more than two years for this historic mission, completed hundreds of hours in simulators, skydiving sessions, training in centrifuge chambers, diving, and even climbing to the top of a volcano in Ecuador.

Polaris Dawn will be the first of three missions in the Polaris program, a collaboration between Isaacman, founder of technology company Shift4 Payments, and SpaceX.

Isaacman declined to disclose the amount invested in the project, although reports claim he paid around $200 million to Elon Musk’s company for the Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, the first all-civilian orbital mission.

Polaris Dawn will reach maximum altitude on its first day, briefly venturing into the Van Allen radiation belt, a region laden with high-energy particles that can cause health problems in humans with prolonged exposure.

During the spacewalk, scheduled for the third day of the mission, the crew will use state-of-the-art EVA suits, equipped with head-mounted displays, helmet cameras and advanced joint mobility systems, to exit the spacecraft in pairs.

Each will spend 15 to 20 minutes in space, 700 km from Earth.

The crew’s tasks include testing satellite communications using lasers between the spacecraft and Starlink, SpaceX’s network of more than 6,000 internet satellites aimed at increasing the speed of space communications, and carrying out almost 40 scientific experiments.

These include contact lens tests with microelectronic components that continuously monitor changes in eye shape and pressure.

The Polaris Dawn mission will end after six days in space, and the return to Earth is scheduled to take place off the coast of Florida.