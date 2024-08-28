SpaceX has called off the launch of a challenging new orbital expedition that would involve an all-civilian crew conducting the first spacewalk on a private mission, scheduled for Wednesday.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions forecast for Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida, we will not be participating in the Falcon 9 launch of Polaris Dawn tonight and tomorrow. Teams will continue to monitor weather conditions to find favorable conditions for launch and return,” the company said on its X account.

An earlier attempt, planned for Tuesday, was postponed for technical reasons. The Polaris Dawn mission, organized by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, was scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a launch window beginning at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, with further launch opportunities on Thursday if needed.

“All systems are ready for tomorrow’s launch,” the space company assured Tuesday on X, before announcing that the launch had been postponed.

The first attempt was delayed by a helium leak in a line connecting the tower to the Falcon 9 rocket used to propel the capsule. SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which sits atop the Falcon 9, is expected to reach a maximum altitude of 1,400 km, the farthest distance for a manned mission in nearly half a century, since the Apollo lunar missions. Isaacman, in command of the mission, will guide the team members toward their ultimate goal: the first non-governmental spacewalk in history. The four civilian astronauts will be equipped with new suits developed by SpaceX for extravehicular use called EVA. Joining the entrepreneur will be pilot Scott Poteet, a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force; Sarah Gillis, a space operations specialist engineer at SpaceX; and physician Anna Menon, also a space operations engineer at the company. “I spent years trying to put myself in the shoes of astronauts in space, and I’m looking forward to experiencing it for myself,” Menon said. The crew, who have been training for more than two years for the historic mission, have logged hundreds of hours in simulators, skydiving, centrifuge training, scuba diving and even climbing to the top of a volcano in Ecuador. Polaris Dawn will be the first of three missions in the Polaris program, the product of a collaboration between Isaacman, founder of the technology company Shift4 Payments, and SpaceX. Isaacman would not disclose the sum invested in the project, although reports claim that he paid close to $200 million to Musk’s company for the Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, the first all-civilian orbital mission. Polaris Dawn will reach maximum altitude on its first day, briefly venturing into the Van Allen radiation belt, a region loaded with high-energy particles that can cause health problems in humans from prolonged exposure. During the spacewalk, scheduled for the third day of the mission, the crew will use state-of-the-art EVAs equipped with head-up displays, helmet cameras and advanced joint mobility systems to exit the spacecraft two at a time. Each will spend 15 to 20 minutes in space, 700 km above Earth. Crew duties also include testing laser-based satellite communications between the spacecraft and Starlink, SpaceX’s network of more than 6,000 internet satellites aimed at increasing the speed of space communications, and conducting nearly 40 scientific experiments. These include testing contact lenses with microelectronic components that continuously monitor changes in eye shape and pressure. The Polaris Dawn mission will end after six days in space and is expected to return to Earth off the coast of Florida.