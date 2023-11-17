SpaceX postponed for one day, until Saturday, the second attempt to launch the Starship rocket, the largest and most powerful in the world, due to technical problems, according to what the president of the American company, Elon Musk, announced.

It is expected that the US Space Agency (NASA) will follow the launch attempt closely, because it is counting on this spacecraft for its space missions within the “Artemis” program to return to the moon.

A first attempt to launch the missile in April failed, as SpaceX teams had to deliberately detonate it in the Texas sky, four minutes after an incorrect take-off that witnessed a failure to separate the missile and the failure of several engines.

Musk pointed out on the “X” platform that it was necessary to replace a piece that would adjust and stabilize the two layers of the missile during its descent stage so that they would land in the appropriate place and be reused later, adding, “For this reason, the launch of the missile was postponed until Saturday.”

As a result of the explosion of the missile during its first launch attempt, a cloud of dust formed kilometers northwest of the launch pad, which led to it being severely damaged and large amounts of debris flying.

The platform was rebuilt over a period of seven months.

SpaceX plans to use Starship in the long term for missions to Mars.

But before that, the company must deliver to NASA a modified version of the rocket that will be used by the US space agency on a space mission to the moon within the “Artemis” program.