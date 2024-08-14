A businessman has purchased a private spaceflight from SpaceX that is expected to launch by the end of the year and be the first manned flight over the Earth’s poles.

The trip, which is expected to take between three and five days and include four people, is part of the development of private space tourism that has flourished in recent years in the United States.

Chun Wang wrote on the X platform that he had been “eagerly awaiting” the flight for “two and a half years.” He added that “a new chapter in space exploration is unfolding before our eyes.”

Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell explained to AFP that several satellites, whether for spying or meteorology, are positioned in polar orbit, but reaching this orbit requires greater power, and the radiation there is stronger.

The mission’s website reported that “the highest inclination achieved by a manned space flight” to date “was that achieved by the Soviet Vostok 6 mission, which reached 65 degrees” relative to the equator, and the poles cannot be seen from the International Space Station.

The flight, dubbed FRAM 2 in honor of a ship that was used for polar exploration, will be carried by SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, equipped with an observation dome. The spacecraft will fly at an altitude of between 425 and 450 kilometers, according to billionaire Elon Musk’s company.

The other three crew members will be Norwegian director Janneke Mikkelsen, Australian Eric Phillips, who has previously explored the poles as a guide, and German robotics researcher Rabia Ruge.

SpaceX has flown 13 manned flights in the past four years. The company carries NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, but it has also conducted a number of space tourism flights.