SpaceX’s Starship rocket is not allowed to go into the air for the time being. The largest rocket in the world does not meet all safety and environmental requirements. The commercial space company, owned by multi-billionaire Elon Musk, has received a list from the FAA with 63 points that need to be adjusted. During the previous test, the rocket had exploded.

SpaceX hopes to build a reusable rocket that will enable manned missions to Mars, among other things. In April, the first test took place in which the complete rocket, consisting of the Starship capsule and the launcher Super Heavy, went into the air. The test with the 120 meter high colossus ended in an explosion and a destroyed launch pad after less than four minutes.

The explosion had "multiple root causes", the FAA reported on Friday. The missile leaked, a safety self-destruct system malfunctioned, and the launch pad was completely pulverized and cratered by the enormous forces of the launch. Now it's up to SpaceX to convince the FAA that won't happen again.

SpaceX owner Elon Musk. ©Getty Images



SpaceX must, among other things, take measures to prevent fuel leakage and fire from occurring again, such as during the test flight in April. All proposed improvements must be made in order to obtain a modified FAA license. If not, the Starship may not be launched.

SpaceX reports on its website on Friday that many adjustments have already been made to the rocket. “Numerous lessons” have been learned from the April test and “several upgrades” have been made to both the rocket and the launch site. Whether the adjustments that SpaceX has now made are enough for the FAA to issue a new permit, however, remains to be seen.