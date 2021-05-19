The conversations between NASA and SpaceX to go to the Moon They’re in Deadpoint after the US space agency temporarily canceled the project for the Dynetics and Blue Origins complaints (owned by Jeff Bezos). Thus, the Artemisa project will be paused until the final declaration of the United States Audit Office (GAO) on claims to the development of the Human Landing System (HLS).

If it is finally decided to continue with the idea of ​​Elon Musk and everything progresses as planned, the human will return to the satellite in 2024 aboard the Starship HLS, a special lunar mission version of the SpaceX ship. According to this plan, would arrive before the manned Orion ship.

The Starship is totally innovative

Aerospace engineer Robert Zubrin, founder of the Mars Society and president of Pioneer Astronautics, says the Starship “It’s like nothing NASA has ever done before”. “Represents a completely new concept of space operations. And the impact it can have on science is extraordinary ”, he adds in an extensive article published in Nautil.us. And the Starship HLS is even more special. Released by the Super Heavy Booster, fill the reservoir in Earth orbit with oxygen and methane. “Due to the reusability of Starship, I would incur less than 1% of the cost of any of them, ”says Zubrin.

Once full of fuel, Starship HLS accelerate to leave Earth’s gravity and enter a polar orbit around the Moon, while waiting for your first crew, as he explains The confidential. These are slated to come out in October 2024 using the Orion capsule on an SLS rocket. Upon arrival, the Orion will dock with Starship using the forward hatch and the two astronauts will pass the ship. Later, Starship will take you to the lunar surface to return them to the Orion a week later.

The astronauts will return to Earth in Orion and the Starship HLS will remain in lunar orbit awaiting a second mission Orion to go back down and back up a new crew, of up to eight people. This is a notable difference between Starship and Starship HLS, as the latter is designed to fly exclusively in a vacuum. It will lack the heat shield for reentry into the atmosphere and air navigation fins that serve to guide the Starship in its flight to base. Instead, you will have a solar panel ring, just below the cone.

Engines in the upper half of the fuselage to avoid damage

Another fundamental aspect of the design is dictated by the requirement reusability. If it were to use its aft rockets, the Starship HLS’s propulsion would collide directly with the lunar regolith, throwing rocks and dust violently, and could suffer irreparable damage. To avoid them, the ship will have engines located in the upper half of the fuselage. SpaceX claims that they will make the descent in the last few meters before touching the surface, as well as to lift off from the Moon without lifting the dreaded cloud of dust and rocks.

Those engines need 24 fuel tanks located at the same height, what will affect the distribution of space within the Starship HLS. Normally, the ship will not use these engines, so the fuel tanks will be at the bottom and the space will be split in half.

Apart from that central division, it is not known how the distribution of the large interior space will be carried out, since SpaceX has not shown any design of the interior of this spacecraft or the Starship destined for Mars. For the latter, Musk says he will show the blueprint when they have the prototype assembled in “two or three years”, as he already did with the Dragon Crew ship. You should at least have one flight cabin, rest zone, Zone of exercise, Zone of laboratory, area for personal hygiene and one cargo bay, which will likely carry a rover apart from supplies for various missions.

It is also not known which legs will allow the spacecraft to land on the lunar surface. They will probably have to be drop down to extend the radius of the large column support area of ​​the Starship HLS, thus adapting to the lunar topography and maintaining the stability of the spacecraft.