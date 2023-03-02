Cape Canaveral. A SpaceX rocket carrying two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an Emirati astronaut lifted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, after Monday’s launch was canceled at the last minute.

Liftoff occurred as scheduled at 00:34 local time (05:34 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, southeastern United States, according to the live broadcast.

“Congratulations to the NASA and SpaceX teams on another historic mission to the International Space Station!” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

“Crew-6 will be very busy on the ISS, having to perform 200 experiences that will help us prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond,” he added.

On Monday the launch had been canceled at the last minute due to a problem with the ground systems.

NASA explained on Wednesday that the problem affected the supply of fluid used to start the engines and that it had been caused by a “clogged filter”, which had already been replaced.

The US space agency tweeted that the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor rocket lifted off on Thursday “lighting up the skies as the crew heads into orbit.”

The Dragon capsule is due to dock with the space station (ISS) at 1:17 am (06:17 GMT) on Friday after a journey of just over 24 hours. They will stay there for about six months.

The multicultural crew, Crew-6, is made up of Americans Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russian Andrei Fediayev and Emirati Sultan Al Neyadi.

Sultan Al Neyadi, 41, will become the fourth astronaut from an Arab country in history, and the first from his country to spend six months in space. His compatriot Hazzaa Al Mansoori had carried out an eight-day mission in 2019.

“all professionals”

The mission also includes a Russian cosmonaut, just as tensions between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time high, a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He is the second Russian to fly to the ISS on a SpaceX ship, although American astronauts regularly travel on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

“We’re all professionals. We’re focused on the mission,” said Bowen, a veteran of three space missions. “We’ve always had a fantastic relationship with cosmonauts when we’re in space,” he added.

It was already planned before the Moscow offensive that the Russians would travel with SpaceX and the Americans with the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, an exchange program that was maintained. The EEI constitutes one of the last fields of cooperation between the two countries.

NASA contracts the services of the American company to send its astronauts approximately every six months to the laboratory.

There they carry out scientific experiments and ensure the maintenance of the station, inhabited for more than 22 years.

Crew-6 will replace the four members of Crew-5 (two Americans, one Russian and one Japanese), who arrived in October 2022 and will return to Earth aboard their own SpaceX ship.

Also on board the ISS are three other passengers (two Russians and one American), who arrived on a Soyuz spacecraft.

The Russian rocket suffered a leak in December. The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, sent a rescue craft, which successfully docked with the ISS on Saturday.