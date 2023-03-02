A SpaceX rocket carrying two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a Saudi astronaut took off on Thursday (2) towards the International Space Station (ISS), after the launch scheduled for Monday was canceled at the last moment.

The takeoff took place at 00:34 local (02:34 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, southeastern United States, according to a live transmission.

Monday’s launch was canceled due to a ground systems problem. NASA (American space agency) explained on Wednesday that the problem affected the supply of the liquid used to activate the engines and that it had been caused by a “clogged filter”, which was replaced.

The US space agency said on Twitter that the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor rocket lifted off on Thursday “lighting up the sky as the crew heads towards orbit”.

The Dragon capsule is due to dock with the ISS at 1:17 am (3:17 am GMT) on Friday, after a journey of just over 24 hours. The team must remain at the station for six months.

The multicultural crew, Crew-6, is made up of Americans Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russian Andrei Fediayev and Emirati Sultan Al Neyadi.

Sultan Al Neyadi, 41, is the fourth astronaut from an Arab country in history, and the first from his country to spend six months in space. His compatriot, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, carried out an eight-day mission in 2019.

– “All professionals” –

The mission also includes a Russian cosmonaut, at a time when tensions between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time high, a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are all professionals. We’re focused on the mission,” said Bowen, a veteran of three space missions. “We’ve always had a fantastic relationship with cosmonauts when we’re in space,” he added.

It was already foreseen before the Moscow offensive that the Russians would travel on SpaceX and the Americans on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, an exchange program that was maintained. The ISS is one of the last fields of cooperation between the two countries.

NASA hires the services of the American company to send its astronauts approximately every six months to the orbital station.

Astronauts carry out scientific experiments and maintain the station, which has been manned for over 22 years.

Crew-6 will replace the four members of Crew-5 (two Americans, one Russian and one Japanese), who arrived in October 2022 and will return to Earth aboard their own SpaceX spacecraft.

Also on board the ISS are three other crew members (two Russians and one American), who arrived in a Soyuz spacecraft.

The Russian rocket suffered a leak in December. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, sent a rescue craft, which successfully docked with the ISS on Saturday.