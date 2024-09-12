Elon Musk’s SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission marked a historic feat on Thursday (12) by carrying out the first spacewalk with an all-civilian crew. Led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, who was the project’s financier, two members of the four-person civilian crew left the Dragon capsule and took a walk outside the spacecraft, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) above Earth, in an event that cements private commercial space travel.

Isaacman, who is CEO of Shift4 Payments, became the first civilian in history to walk in space when he emerged from his capsule at 6:52 a.m. Eastern Time (7:52 a.m. ET). It was the first time an astronaut not from a government space agency has walked in space.

Isaacman’s spacewalk lasted about 10 minutes, during which the billionaire, wearing a spacesuit developed by SpaceX itself, performed a series of tests. Shortly after his return to the capsule, Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer, also made her walk, continuing the mission that had already surpassed several milestones.

The suits worn by civilian astronauts were designed by SpaceX to provide greater mobility and comfort, as well as to protect the crew from radiation and extreme temperature variations in space. Unlike the traditional white spacesuits used on NASA missions, SpaceX’s suits do not require the use of life support backpacks, using only hoses connected to the spacecraft to ensure the supply of oxygen.

The Polaris Dawn mission, which took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, last Tuesday (10), was designed to reach higher altitudes than those typically achieved by other recent space missions. In one of the most notable moments of the mission, the Dragon capsule surpassed 1,400 kilometers away from Earth, a feat that had not been achieved since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. This also allowed engineer Sarah Gillis and her colleague, fellow SpaceX engineer Anna Menon, to become the women who have traveled the furthest from Earth, surpassing the previous record of 621 kilometers set by NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan in 1990.

The civilian crew consists of SpaceX engineers Menon and Gillis, billionaire Isaacman and his friend, former US Air Force pilot Scott Poteet, who was responsible for piloting the capsule. Poteet and Menon stayed on the spacecraft and remained supporting Gillis and Isaacman.

During the billionaire and engineer’s spacewalk, which lasted about two hours, the entire Dragon capsule was depressurized, a risky maneuver that involved exposing the entire crew to the vacuum of space. This procedure was necessary because Dragon, according to information from CNNdoes not have air chambers, which required the four civilian astronauts to be fully equipped with their pressurized suits throughout the operation.

Isaacman, as he stepped out of the capsule for the first time, highlighted the importance of the historic moment. “From where we are, it looks like a perfect world,” the billionaire said, as he looked down at Earth from a unique perspective, he told CNN. The event was broadcast live by SpaceX, offering the public a rare opportunity to follow, in real time, the achievement of an unprecedented feat in commercial space exploration.

In addition to the spacewalk, the Polaris Dawn mission has a number of other objectives, including conducting about 40 scientific experiments, many of which focus on the biological challenges humans face in microgravity environments. One of the standout studies is examining the human body’s adaptation to space conditions, such as space adaptation syndrome, which affects about half of people who travel to orbit.

The mission also included a demonstration of the use of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites for in-orbit communications, an innovation that could transform the way future space missions maintain contact with Earth. The technological advances tested during Polaris Dawn are part of a larger goal, Isaacman noted, of making space accessible to future generations and eventually creating human settlements beyond Earth.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised the successful spacewalk, saying it represents a major step forward for the commercial space industry and NASA’s long-term goal of building a “vibrant American space economy.” The Polaris Dawn mission is the first of three space expeditions funded by Isaacman as part of the Polaris Program, which launched in 2022 and aims to advance space exploration with a focus on technology and innovation.

The Polaris Dawn crew will remain in orbit for a few more days before returning to Earth. The Dragon capsule is expected to land next weekend, possibly in the early hours of Sunday, when the four astronauts are expected to complete their five- to six-day journey around Earth.