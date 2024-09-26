Another historic milestone for SpaceX: Jared Isaacman and its crew are now further from Earth than any humans have been since the Apollo missions. The Crew Dragon capsule has reached an apogee of 869 milesabout three times the altitude of the International Space Station, marking a new chapter in space exploration.

A journey beyond the limits

The launch, which took place on Tuesday morning, kicked off a six-day mission packed with first times. The video shared on X show the Draco thrusters of the capsule in action as the crew moved away from our planet, marking a new milestone for the company led by Elon Musk. The mission, Polaris Dawnrepresents Isaacman’s second all-civilian flight and demonstrates how far SpaceX is pushing the boundaries of spaceflight.

Preparations for the first private spacewalk

One of the most anticipated events of the mission will be the first private spacewalkin which Isaacman and his colleague Sarah Gillis will use a platform called “Skywalker,” similar to a swimming pool ladder, to exit the capsule. This risky operation will require the complete depressurization of the capsule, and the crew will wear EVA suits recently developed by SpaceX to ensure their safety.

An unprecedented success for SpaceX

The journey continues uneventfully, with the crew currently orbiting the Earth on an elliptical trajectory that passes through the Van Allen radiation belts the planet’s poles, a route never before attempted by a human space mission. The mission will conclude with a splashdown scheduled for five days, closing a chapter historical for SpaceX.

Everything seems to be going according to plan, but the question remains: Did SpaceX aim too high? Stay tuned to find out the outcome of this adventure.