The biggest rocket in the world, Starship, developed by the American company SpaceX for trips to the Moon and Mars, exploded this Thursday (20), shortly after takeoff. Its first test flight, however, was celebrated by the company’s owner, Elon Musk, who predicts a new launch in the coming months.

The black and silver megarocket took off at 8:30 am from Starbase, SpaceX’s space base in Boca Chica, Texas, amid cheers from employees. Then it exploded.

“Congratulations to the SpaceX team on an exciting Starship test launch! We’ve learned a lot for the next launch test in a few months,” tweeted Musk. Four minutes later, SpaceX crews induced the entire rocket to explode.

The Starship spacecraft, which constitutes the second stage of the rocket, should have detached itself from the launcher three minutes after takeoff. “The spacecraft experienced multiple engine failures on the test flight, lost altitude and began to plummet,” explained SpaceX.

“The in-flight destruction system has been activated on both the launcher and the spacecraft,” the company added. This is a usual procedure in case the falling flying object represents a danger.

– ‘Calculated risk’ –

The main objective of the test flight was to collect as much data as possible to improve future prototypes. The first attempt of this type of launch had been canceled at the last minute on Monday (17), after a technical problem. “This is the first flight of a huge and very complex rocket,” Musk said on Sunday, calling the test “very risky”.

The American space agency, Nasa, chose Starship to carry astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. The mission, known as Artemis III, is scheduled for the end of 2025.

Agency President Bill Nelson praised SpaceX. “Each great achievement in history has required some level of calculated risk,” he tweeted, saying he was “looking forward” to the next test.

At 120 meters, the Starship was taller than NASA’s new SLS megarocket, which is 98 meters and was first launched in November. It also surpassed the legendary Saturn V, a rocket from the Apollo lunar program, by 111 meters.

The rocket had a powerful first stage, called Super Heavy and equipped with 33 engines, and a second stage, the eponymous spacecraft, which ended up giving its name to its entirety.

By February, SpaceX had successfully tested all 33 engines, but the Super Heavy and Starship never flew together. The test flight aimed to evaluate its performance in full configuration.

– Fear of explosion –

Thursday’s flight plan estimated that about three minutes after takeoff, the Super Heavy booster would separate from the Starship and crash into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. But this detachment did not occur and the rocket exploded.

If the operation had been successful, the Starship, which had six engines of its own, would continue its ascent to an altitude of over 150 km, completing an almost complete loop around the Earth before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

But getting through all those steps on the first try would have been a feat.

Musk had already tempered expectations, saying it was unlikely to reach orbit on the first test flight. He indicated that he hoped that at least the launch pad would not be destroyed by the explosion of the Super Heavy’s engines, as rebuilding it could take “months”.

Starship is designed to carry up to 150 tons of cargo into orbit. Compared to the Falcon 9 rocket, also from SpaceX, which can only carry just over 22 tons to low Earth orbit.

But the true innovation of the rocket is that it must be fully reusable, something Musk believes can be achieved in “two to three years”.

In this first test, there would be no attempt to recover either of the rocket’s two stages, but eventually it will be done.

“We designed Starship to be as similar to airline operations as possible,” SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell explained in February.

The idea of ​​a reusable launcher, Musk’s grand strategy, is to drive prices down. Each Starship flight could only cost “a few million” dollars, he noted.

That’s a must for the billionaire, who believes humans will need hundreds of Starship rockets to stand a chance of becoming a multiplanet species.