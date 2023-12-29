Washington (AFP) – SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket took off on Friday, December 29, to transport the US military space drone X-37B on a research mission, the company owned by magnate Elon Musk announced.

After weeks of successive delays, the rocket took off at 8:07 p.m. local time on Thursday (01:07 GMT on Friday) from the Kennedy Space Center in the state of Florida (southeast, USA).

The takeoff was broadcast live on the SpaceX website. No information was provided about the fate of the space drone, an unmanned shuttle that is on its seventh mission.

The Pentagon released very little information about the space drone and its new mission, initially scheduled for December 7.

In the statement reporting the launch, SpaceX limited itself to citing the code name given by the Pentagon to the mission: USSF-52.

“Falcon Heavy launched USSF-52 mission into orbit from launch pad 39A,” SpaceX reported.

The Pentagon had previously announced that the seventh mission, X-37B, would include “multiple cutting-edge experiments.”

“These tests include operating the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimesexperiment with future space domain knowledge technologies and investigate the effects of radiation on materials provided by NASA,” the Rapid Capabilities Office of the United States Department of the Air Force had advanced last month.

According to the statement, it is the first time that the X-37B was launched with a Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets and capable of transporting utility loads of up to 26,700 kg to the depths of space.

Shrouded in the most absolute secrecy, the sixth mission in November 2022.

The X-37B was designed for the US Air Force by United Launch Alliance, a company jointly formed by Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Its launch powered by the Falcon Heavy comes two weeks after China launched its own reusable robotic spacecraft, named Shenlong, into orbit on December 14. The state press agency Xinhua reported that for “a period of time” scientific experiments were planned to “provide technical support for the peaceful use of space.”