A gleaming SpaceX Starship prototype launched into the sky above southern Texas Thursday (Sept. 3) in a short uncrewed take a look at flight of a rocket designed for eventual journeys to the moon and Mars.

The cylindrical Starship SN6 car, which appears to be like very like a grain silo with a rocket engine, rose excessive into the air above SpaceX’s Boca Chica take a look at website, hovered for just a few moments, after which set down on stubby touchdown legs, in keeping with video of the occasion captured by tourism site SPadre.com and NASASpaceflight.com. The flight appeared just like an Aug. 4 take a look at of SpaceX’s Starship SN5 mannequin, which reached an altitude of about 500 toes (150 meters) on that hop.

SN6’s launch was the second flight of the day for SpaceX. The corporate launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink web satellites into orbit for SpaceX’s rising megaconstellation. That mission lifted off from Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy House Middle in Florida at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT).

Starship SN6 is the newest in a line of prototypes SpaceX has used as take a look at beds for the applied sciences required for an enormous, totally reusable launch system for deep area missions. A few of these prototypes have exploded accidentally, others by design, whereas nonetheless others — just like the SN5 prototype and a smaller scale “Starhopper” craft that flew a number of take a look at flights final 12 months — have made precise rocket-powered hops.

The SN6 prototype take a look at fired its Raptor rocket engine final week, setting the stage for immediately’s take a look at flight.

SpaceX’s Starship plans name for an structure consisting of the 165-foot-tall (50 m) Starship spacecraft and an enormous rocket known as Tremendous Heavy that can launch the car off Earth.

Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and CEO, has unveiled a sequence of evolving designs for the Starship launch system lately. The latest design, revealed in September 2019, requires a Starship able to carrying as much as 100 individuals utilizing six Raptor engines on the car and one other 31 engines on the Tremendous Heavy booster.

Each autos will likely be reusable, with the complete stack probably launching from a sea-based platform, Musk has stated. The corporate has already signed its first buyer for a Starship journey across the moon — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who hopes to fly in 2023. NASA has additionally picked SpaceX’s Starship as one in every of three business spacecraft to doubtlessly land astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Musk has stated {that a} main objective for the Starship SN prototypes is a take a look at launch to an altitude of 12 miles (20 kilometers). The only-engine SN6 will not go that top, however one in every of its successors will, if all goes in keeping with plan.

