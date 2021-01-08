The American company of entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the Turkish communications satellite Turksat 5A. The broadcast was conducted on the official Youtube-channel.

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral launch site in Florida at 21:14 US East Coast time (05:14 Moscow time). Eight and a half minutes after launch, the reusable first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on an offshore platform in the Atlantic. It has been used for the fourth time.

The satellite is expected to start operating in the second half of 2021. It will become the fourth Turkish satellite in orbit. The spacecraft weighing 3.5 tons is designed to provide digital television and broadband Internet services. It provides signal transmission for Turkish civil and military needs.

Turksat 5A belongs to the fifth generation communication satellites. It is equipped with Ku-band transponders that can transmit signals to Earth at broadband speeds of up to 50 gigabits per second.

In December 2020, SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the NROL-108 spacecraft of the US National Defense and Space Intelligence Administration (NUVKR).