The American company SpaceX has launched the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, which will deliver 49 Starlink microsatellites into low-earth orbit. Broadcast is underway on the company’s website.

The launch from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome, Florida, took place at 16:49 US East Coast time (00:49 January 7 Moscow time).

The first stage of the rocket had already been used for three launches before. It is planned that after separation the stage will automatically descend onto a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

In December, the first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, after launching in December with the Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), made its 100th landing.

In the same month, SpaceNews noted that this company, founded by American entrepreneur Elon Musk, surpasses all countries except China in the number of launches.