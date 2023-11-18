Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/18/2023 – 15:52

SpaceX launched, this Saturday morning (18), around 10 am (Brasília time), the Super Heavy rocket taking the Starship spacecraft for a suborbital test flight. There was no crew on board. A propeller explosion occurred shortly after the ship separated. Then the launch control center lost contact with Starship.

“The booster underwent a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while the Starship’s engines ran for several minutes on its way to space,” it said.

The company made the link available for live monitoring on microblog X (formerly Twitter). Check the moment of takeoff from minute 38’50”. check out here the launch.

The launch was considered successful by SpaceX. “Starship successfully took off under the power of all 33 engines.” The first attempt was in April. The booster exploded before reaching Earth orbit. Like this time, there was no crew.

The company considers that the test will help improve Starship’s reliability in its quest to “make life multiplanetary”.

SpaceX wrote, in a note, that it will analyze the test data and that it was “exciting”. The company considers this to be a test. “What we have done will provide invaluable data to continue Starship’s rapid development.”