SpaceX launched Starship this Saturday (18), considered the largest and most powerful ship in the world to reach space. | Photo: Disclosure/SpaceX

SpaceX launched Starship this Saturday (18), considered the largest and most powerful ship in the world to reach space. In April, a first test with the spacecraft had failed, with the module exploding before the thruster and capsule had uncoupled. The takeoff of Starship along with its huge Super Heavy propellant, with 33 Raptor engines, took place in Boca Chica, Texas, at around 7:03 am (local time, 10:03 am Brasília). Less than three minutes after takeoff, the parts successfully separated thanks to a water irrigation system adopted after the failure in April.

During the mission, the propellant used by the space vehicle exploded and SpaceX lost contact with the capsule. The company admitted that this was unscheduled, but stated that it was aware of the possibility of an incident. “We knew there was a chance the booster wouldn’t hold up. But let’s take this data and figure out how to make the booster better,” said the SpaceX presenter during the launch broadcast.

Elon Musk’s company completed this critical launch about seven months after the first test’s mid-air explosion, about four minutes after liftoff, which was caused on purpose by SpaceX because the Super Heavy booster and Starship capsule were unable to separate.

The monumental Starship rocket, designed to reach the Moon and Mars, and which NASA is counting on for its Artemis program to return to the Moon, is expected to make an almost complete turn around the Earth, in the space of an hour and a half, before crashing into the Pacific near Hawaii. SpaceX had anticipated that today’s challenge was the separation between propellant and capsule and clarified that a possible new launch failure would contribute to gathering more information to make new adjustments.

If the 121-meter-tall Starship can reach speeds close to orbital speeds this time around, SpaceX will be much closer to fully realizing its potential. The mission objective today is to reach a close orbit. According to SpaceX, Starship will be a reusable transportation system designed to transport crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.