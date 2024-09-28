Illustration released by NASA and SpaceX shows the Crew Dragon approaching the International Space Station (ISS) | Photo: NASA/SpaceX/Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons

SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, sent this Saturday (28) a capsule towards the International Space Station (ISS) that in February will bring back to Earth two NASA astronauts who were “trapped” due to a problematic NASA mission. Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

According to information from NBC News, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon took off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

They will join five other astronauts and cosmonauts on the ISS and will stay there until February, when they will return to Earth bringing with them NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

In early June, these two crew members were sent to the space station in Boeing’s Starliner capsule, in the spacecraft’s first manned test flight.

These two astronauts were only supposed to stay on the ISS for eight days, but Starliner suffered helium leaks and problems with some of its thrusters, which made NASA choose to keep them on the station.

Thus, the SpaceX capsule was sent with two empty seats, so that Wilmore and Williams can be brought back – two astronauts who would go on the Crew Dragon will have to wait for another launch.

The Boeing capsule returned to Earth in the first week of September with no crew on board.