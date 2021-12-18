The two-stage “Falcon 9” rocket lifted off at 4:41 am over the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage of the Falcon returned and landed on a SpaceX drone in the ocean. Launch and stage recovery was the eleventh operation.

The second stage has reached orbit and the deployment of the satellites has been confirmed, said Yumi Chu, a spokesman for the launch process, from SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Starlink is a global satellite-based Internet system that SpaceX built over the years to provide Internet access to underserved regions of the world.

Saturday’s mission was the 34th launch of Starlink, a group of nearly 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX is also scheduled to launch Turkey’s communications satellite from Florida at 10:58 p.m. EDT Saturday.