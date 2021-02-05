The company SpaceX put other 60 satellites for your Starlink internet network, which already has more than a thousand and to which another 60 will be added this Friday if the launch is carried out successfully.

A two-phase Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday, with the satellites at the tip, and approximately nine minutes later, the spacecraft’s phase one landed gently on the platform “Of Course I Still Love You “located in the Atlantic, 630 kilometers from the coast.

Its about fourth launch carried out by the aerospace company by Elon Musk so far in 2021 and number 17 in the Starlink series.

It is also the fifth time phase one is used of this Falcon 9 rocket, which was last used 27 days ago, a record in SpaceX accounts.

A two-phase Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida early today, with satellites at the top. Craig Bailey / Florida Today via AP

So far the mark was 38 days between two missions. When complete, the Starlink network will consist of 1,440 satellites.

Since 2010 there have been 107 Falcon 9 rocket launches from the company of Elon Musk, who also owns Tesla electric cars, and is a NASA partner in the program to send astronauts to the International Space Station in commercial spacecraft from US soil.

This Friday’s launch was scheduled for 5:14 am (10:14 GMT).

They were initially planned to go out on Thursday the two missions less than five hours apart between each, but on Wednesday SpaceX announced that it was postponing one of them until Friday to allow more time for pre-flight checks.

Side B of success

A SpaceX rocket prototype exploded when trying to land last Tuesday after a test flight, according to images broadcast live by the company itself.

It is the SN9 version of the ship developed by the firm of billionaire businessman Elon Musk, which was launched from Boca Chica, in Texas, United States.

The test is one more step in an aerospace development that aims at the possibility of traveling to the Moon and Mars.

The incident is the second such explosion, as the previous prototype, the SN8, suffered a similar accident at the same stage of the test last December.

Then the firm SpaceX considered that, despite this, the launch had been successful. So far, there have been no comments on the result of this new test, apart from comments of celebration on social networks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had delayed authorizing the test after determining that Musk’s company had violated certain terms of its license in its previous bumpy attempt. Finally, clearance was given Monday night.

With information from EFE.