In the early hours of this Wednesday, July 3, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, United States, with 20 Starlink satellites for internet service, including 13 of which are equipped with direct cellular connectivity capabilities.

According to the criteria of

These space artifacts will function as cell phone towers outdoors, providing coverage in unserved areas, without the need for phone modifications or special applications.

Early morning sky illuminated by takeoff. Photo:@SpaceX Share

The takeoff was from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:55 a.m. Western Standard Time (3:55 a.m. in Colombia), after a two-hour delay due to technical problems. The launch window had initially been set for 2:57 a.m. Western Standard Time.

Approximately eight minutes after the ship’s departure, the Falcon 9 first stage returned successfully to Earth, landing on the unmanned ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas”, which was waiting parked in the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, the second stage of the ship continued its journey, deploying the 20 satellites into low Earth orbit approximately 61 minutes after takeoff.

Boat that recovers part of the ship. Photo:@SpaceX Share

The above marked the sixteenth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to SpaceX’s mission description, with 10 of its previous 15 flights being Starlink missions.

On the other hand, this would be the Falcon 9 mission number 67 in 2024, with more than 70 percent of this year’s flights dedicated to expanding the Starlink megaconstellation. There are currently more than 6,150 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, continuing to grow to provide global internet coverage.

Starlink and SpaceX

Starlink is about a Internet satellite constellation project, developed by SpaceX. Its main objective is to provide high-speed, low-latency network access to underserved and remote areas around the world.

For this purpose, a group is being formed mega-constellation, which consists of thousands of small satellites In low Earth orbit, these work in combination with ground transceivers for their operation.

For its part, SpaceX, is a private aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company. This was founded by Elon Musk, who is also the current CEO. The purpose of the group aligns with Musk’s vision of generating revenue to fund various projects, including contemplating the colonization of Mars.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

IVY LARRARTE ALARCON

Read more news: