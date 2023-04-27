Even with its explosion, the launch of the Starship megarocket by SpaceX on April 20 was considered a success by its owner and CEO, Elon Musk. But FAAthe agency that controls aviation in the United States, thinks differently.

The entity is investigating the Starship accident, as well as the damage caused by its explosion. Debris and dust from the rocket’s flight test the beaches of Boca Chica, where the company’s launch base is located and where there are endangered animals, such as birds and sea turtles.

Houses in the city of Port Isabel, about 10 km from where the rocket was launched, were also reportedly damaged by the launch, with windows broken and covered in ash.

The SpaceX base does not have systems to reduce damage to the surroundings during rocket launches, such as the system that floods the platforms with water to avoid shock waves or even a flame trench to channel the gases expelled during takeoff.

Until the end of the FAA investigations, SpaceX will not be able to perform any more launches. Check out the video below, the strength and damage of the Starship launch recorded near the launch pad.