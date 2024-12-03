It can become the most valuable private company in the United States.

SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is in discussions for the sale of its own shares that could raise the company’s price to around 350,000 million dollars (332,523 million euros), which would make it the most valuable privately held company in the United States.

Sources familiar with the matter consulted by ‘Bloomberg’ have indicated that current conversations with SpaceX are ongoing and the details of a possible transaction could vary depending on the interest of insider sellers and buyers.

The public or secondary offering, through which employees and some early shareholders can sell stakes, would provide investors in SpaceX with a way to generate liquidity.

The new valuation of SpaceX It would mean an advance from 255,000 million of dollars (242,267 million euros) last month and would coincide with the increase in Musk’s own assets as a result of Donald Trump’s victory in the November elections.