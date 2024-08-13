AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/13/2024 – 14:48

A businessman who made his fortune in cryptocurrencies has bought a private space mission from SpaceX, a company owned by tycoon Elon Musk, which will take off from the United States at the end of the year and will be the first to fly over the Earth’s poles with a crew on board.

The mission, which will last between three and five days and carry four people, is part of the new era of development of private space tourism, which has grown in recent years in the United States.

Chun Wang is the co-founder of bitcoin mining companies F2pool and Stakefish. SpaceX describes him as a “Maltese adventurer,” but he only recently acquired the nationality, having been born and raised in China, according to U.S. media.

“I have been eagerly awaiting this mission for two and a half years,” Chun Wang wrote on his X social media account. “A new chapter of space exploration is unfolding before our eyes,” he said.

Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell explained to AFP that many spy and weather satellites orbit around the poles. However, reaching them requires more power and the radiation is greater, the expert explained.

To date, “the greatest inclination achieved by a manned space flight is that obtained by the Soviet Vostok 6 mission, at 65°” in relation to the Earth’s equator, according to the mission’s website, and the poles are not visible from the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission, which has been named “Fram2” after a Norwegian ship used for polar exploration between 1893 and 1912, will use a SpaceX Dragon capsule equipped with an observation dome and will fly at an altitude of between 425 and 450 km, according to Musk’s company.

The other three crew members will be Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, Australian polar explorer and guide Eric Philips, and German robotics expert Rabea Rogge.

Scientific observations are planned, such as capturing the first X-ray images in space and studying a luminous phenomenon similar to the aurora, SpaceX said.

The company has already carried out 13 crewed missions in the last four years and transports NASA astronauts to the ISS. In addition, it has carried out several space tourism missions, including the first in 2021, called Inspiration4, funded by American billionaire Jared Isaacman.